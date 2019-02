I’d like to offer a belated welcome to Keith Yamashita , this week’s guest host. The author of the August Readers’ Choice book selection , Keith works with Stone Yamashita Partners, a consultancy that specializes in change and innovation .

As guest host of FC Now, he’ll be expanding on his book Unstuck, as well as exploring the topics of change, innovation, and how to shake up people’s thinking about new ideas or processes. Welcome, Keith!