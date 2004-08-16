Movi(e)ng On

If the success of Netflix has led Blockbuster to believe that people are now too lazy — ahem, customer service focused — to walk to the corner video store , perhaps Moviebank USA head Oliver Delouis is onto something with his proposed network of self-service video rental machines.

Starting this month, Moviebank will begin the testing of its kiosks in communities such as New York, Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia, and LA. Rentals will run $2.50 a pop or — this is intriguing — 99 cents for six hours. When you just gotta watch that movie now, Blockbuster’s closed, your Netflix queue is backed up, and PPV won’t suffice: Moviebank.