Paperless Anniversary V

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Thanks to everyone who joined us last week for the first ever FC Now Blogjam! It was a lively two days, and I was impressed — and inspired — by the quality and quantity of ideas, insights, and entries. I’ve created a special category featuring the Blogjam entries, and in the days to come, the two-day Web event will be completely archived there. Thanks again! What a great way to ring in Year Two of FC Now.

