When I was young and used to dream of a future profession, I imagined that I’d someday sit behind a large metal desk in a shadowy office located through beaded curtains from a smoky Moroccan bar. People would bring queries on scraps of paper and I’d search through my files or dispatch investigators to discover their answers.

As I grew older, the fiscal limitations of my plan drove me to a more conventional career.

Then came the Internet.

And all my dreams came true. Have yours?