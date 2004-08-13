advertisement
Fixing the Wealth Gap

By Fast Company Staff

Here’s an idea from reader Lucio Fernandez in Spain. Many countries, he points out, have minimum wage laws. But those don’t do much to solve the gulf between the poor and the extremely wealthy. Some companies, like Ben & Jerry’s Homemade, have experimented with a limit on the ratio of highest salary to lowest within the organization–and they’ve failed, in part because those companies have found it hard to compete for top exec talent.

But what if, Lucio wonders, entire nations set maximum wage laws?

