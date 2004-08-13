Changing the World of Senior Care

I was in Orlando yesterday speaking to the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives and got out of Florida just ahead of the hurricane. (Kind of a metaphor for my life, now that I think about it.) Be that as it may…

Since The Radical Leap came out in April, I’ve received quite a few very inspiring (and, frankly, gratifying) emails from folks who read the book and felt compelled to share their experiences and stories with me. As a result, I’ve started corresponding with Stan Hindmarsh, CEO of Hallmark Assisted Living in Canada.

In a phone conversation, Stan told me, “for most people the age of our residents, the biggest challenge they have in life is to make it through the day without falling down…not here.” Stan and his colleagues at Hallmark are making the lives of their residents more meaningful by giving them opportunities to take on challenges and to change the world. Several have taken trips to Guatemala to do service work. I hope I’ll have the gumption to do that when I’m 91 years old!

