Supermarket Tech

Supermarkets and grocery stores are testing new forms of advertising and ways of communicating with customers. Some ideas being tested and/or on the horizon:
- Personalized messages while shopping via wireless phone or other type of wireless device
- Advertising via television screens in the aisles
- Info about sale items available via radio station prior to arrival at the store
- Terminals attached to shipping carts that will keep track of what has been selected and a running tab
Taking it a step further, how about if those terminals then printed-out coupons for tangential items? For instance, if you were to scan a box of pasta into your cart, the terminal would print a coupon for a particular pasta sauce.
I actually find it interesting that in-store supermarket advertising and promotion has been so slow to evolve and am looking forward to seeing what’s to come.
[via Adrants]