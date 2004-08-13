Executive Coaching

When Tiger Woods wins a tournament, he doesn’t party — he goes straight to the practice range with his coach .

In virtually every arena in which we observe excellence, we also see commitment to two things: continuous improvement and to finding coaches who help break bad habits, fine-tune existing skills and build new skills. Every arena, that is, except business.

Historically, corporations have hired smart people with good track records, called them executives and placed them on pedestals. Everyone was shocked and dismayed if they fell off those pedestals. They did nothing about it — except to hire expensive replacements.

The tide has turned. In record numbers, decision makers are buying help for their leaders at all levels — even for themselves. I received a call last week from an SVP at a large entertainment company who wants help improving a rocky boss relationship. The boss is willing to pick up the tab — guess he cares about her success.

Have you ever had a coach? What kind of experience did you have?