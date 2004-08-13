I’m interested in corporatizing non-profits. If non-profits draw from the best of the corporate world and invigorate their efforts, I think that’s a good idea. I get antsy when organisations parrot business jargon, and start recruitng MBAs .

So faster than a fat kid on a smartee, I read Valuing the Rural Volunteer (VRV) toolkit.

In truth, I’m not sure whether I was looking to be right or relieved. Regardless of my motivation, the toolkit prompted angst and glee.

I did like the 20 Clues to Rural Community Survival, in the community section of the kit. In light of recent comment here and at the Vancouver CoF, these clues could be repackaged as “20 Clues to Workplace Engagement: What every potential hire should watch for?”

Here are five of the 20 clues:

Evidence of Community Pride

Emphasis on Quality in Business and Community Life

Willingness to Invest in the Future

Participatory Approach to Community Decision-making

Realistic Appraisal of Future Opportunites

Seems like these can apply to urban areas — and businesses — as well. What else can we learn from rural economic development?