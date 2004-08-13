Lemonade Stands and Entrepreneurship

In response to Angie’s question, yes I had several Kool-Aid stands as a kid. I also used to sell my old toys to other kids. Was it the seed for entrepreneurship? I don’t know. Going into college I wanted to be an engineer, and figured I would work for a big company. But after 4 years in the “real world” I couldn’t take it anymore and started something on my own. For me, yes I hope to be a millionaire by age 30, but more importantly I am having fun and learning every day. Everyone wants to be rich, but I really think that entrepreneurs are driven as much by the desire to be challenged and the desire to be different as they are by money. Was my Kool-Aid stand a predictor of a future path? In part. But my curiosity and love of problem solving were probably predictors as well. What were you like growing up? And did it sow the seed for what you are today?