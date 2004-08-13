Old School Fast Company is True School Fast Company II

Did you miss the Mort Meyerson masterpiece on being a successful leader published in Fast Company issue #2 (April /May 1996)?

Meyerson’s Maslow-vian take on self-actualization, work, duty, mission, and people is a MUST-READ for the FC Now Community.

Read it. Spread it. Live it.

Below is snippet outlining Mort’s three-point primer on the job of being a leader…

The essence of leadership today is to make sure that the organization knows itself. There are certain durable principles that underlie an organization. The leader should embody those values. They’re fundamental. But they have nothing to do with business strategy, tactics, or market share. They have to do with human relationships and the obligation of the organization to its individual members and its customers. The second job of the leader is to pick the right people to be part of the organization and to create an environment where those people can succeed. That means encouraging others to help develop the strategy and grow the philosophy of the company. It means more collaboration and teamwork among people at every level of the company. The third job of the leader is to be accessible. I want to be open to people in a broad range of their experiences in life if they need it, and I want to be accessible for two-way communication that’s honest, open, and direct.

Old School Fast Company is indeed True School Fast Company.

Further Reading: