On Lemonade Stands

I ran across a story this morning that made me laugh, and then got me to thinking. I’ll share the laugh first:

Apology Given for Lemonade Stand Closing

The tagline says it all, doesn’t it? Two young girls (ages 10 and 12) set up a lemonade stand every summer. This summer, they’re hoping to make enough money to buy laptops before school starts. A health inspector with an overachiever complex shut them down, saying they “didn’t have the proper business licenses and were selling unsafe ice cubes.” After a kind neighbour complained to the city about the (ahem) unrealistic shutdown, the girls were allowed to reopen their lemonade stand.

But the whole lemonade stand thing got me thinking, as well. There are millions of kids and only a few hundred of them likely ever open up lemonade stands. Are these the entrepreneurs of the future? Are the seeds sown that early in life, and how can we contribute to and encourage this attitude in our kids?

Did you have a lemonade stand as a kid, or some other kind of money-making enterprise? Do you think it was reflective of how you are in business today?