That Wacky Global Economy!

Well, here’s a new one.
Pretty much every morning, my email inbox teams with messages from around the globe seeking my assistance. The sister-in-law of the fifth son of a deposed Ugandan minister wants me to park a few mill. Or a Chinese entrepreneur would like me to fund a bold new invention. Or whatever.
This morning’s entry comes from one Mohd Sameer of India. Subject line: “Hello sir, could u please give me some guidance on some strategies”
Uh-oh.
But this turns out to be a bit different. “Sam” says that, while pursuing an MBA at the Indian Institute of Management, he is interning at GE Power Control, working on a project to launch a “new low cost MCB (miniature circuit breakers).”
But wait: I’ll let Sam tell the rest:
Well i have a heard a lot about you sir and also read lots of articles. Its really great and marvelous. Instead the way you come out wit strategies is truly superb.
Thank you, Sam, for noticing. I do appreciate it.
Well sir i just need some help -some hints from you probably if you could just spare some of your time. I would be very grateful to you sir if you could do the needful.
Basically now at GE power control, we have a Product MCB (Miniature Circuit Breaker) which is for the premium segment of the market and also cost a bit high something like Rs 120/-. now we are coming out with a low cost MCB in which case we shall be able to capture in Volumes. So my job now is to come with Launch Strategies for this New low Cost MCB for GE Power control.
Thus i just need some tips or hints as to how we can launch this Low Cost MCB in the market. For this i have just conducted a market research of going to 70-80 retailers who sell electrial items and finding out which is a faster moving brands, brand kept on the shelf,price they sell etc..
So now in addition i just need some strategies you feel i can adopt to launch this MCB In terms of its Route to the market, should we appoint Distributors is it viable or eliminate middlemen so that we can reach directly to dealers etc.. so such kind of things i need from you on a general perspective.
Probably if you have some strategies which you have said/written/published, notes etc.. on any industrial item or in such category or if u have some published launch strategies for any new product or anything which may help me, i would be very grateful to you sir.
There you have it. If this is for real (and who knows–but GE Power Controls India’s web site indicates it does in fact make circuit breakers) GE is not just generously lifting the veil on its pipeline. It is boldly launching the latest iteration in offshoring: GE India is outsourcing its new product development strategy to…me!