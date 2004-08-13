The Sleep Opportunity

I’m moblogging from my Blackberry , so I’ll keep this short. I’m off to Minneapolis for the annual meeting of the American Society of Association Executives and I’m already pretty tired. So, naturally, I started to think about the business opportunity around sleep.

I know there is a place in NYC that charges customers $14.99 for a 20-minute nap during the workday. Many hotels–including mid-range chains–are upgrading their rooms to help weary travelers sleep including offering “sleep amenities” such as earplugs and eye shades. Anyway, I’m contemplating the possibilities in this area and I’m wondering if anyone is aware of other new ventures designed, quite literally, to put us to sleep?