What Stands Out?

I spent about 10 years working in advertising and public relations (internal and external). I still do the occasional corporate identity package or strategy consulting gig. What I notice about today’s ads is… how few of them really “stand out”?

There are more forms of media than ever before. More cable channels. More niche magazines. A gazillion more web pages. You get my drift. If today’s advertising firms are trying to achieve “top of mind awareness” in my cluttered brain pan, it’s just not happening very often.

Am I just a jaded cynic? Am I missing something? Tell me about the ads that YOU think rise above the fray.