Old School Fast Company Is True School Fast Company

Despite so much change of the cataclysmic and upheaval variety taking place since Fast Company printed its first issue in November 1995, the articles from back in the day still have resonance and cadence in the woebegone innocence and cynicism heavy business environment of today.

Don’t believe me?

Read the 50 Reasons We Cannot Change from the November 1993 prototype issue and nod up and down fifty times as the article runs the voodoo down on why we and our business allies are resistant to change. Be prepared to nod five times as you read this bite-size sample from the article…

#45 – We’re doing all right as it is.

#31 – It will obsolete other procedures.

#13 – Our competitors are not doing it.

#14 – It’s too much trouble to change.

#15 – Our company is different.

Also, since manifestos seem to be the rage of the “make something happen” crowd, read the Handbook of the Business Revolution – Manifesto written by the founding editors of Fast Company from the November 1995 launch issue. (Is it just me or does everyone who is anyone have a manifesto these days?)

Below is an excerpt from the Alan Webber and William Taylor penned FC Manifesto.