In Good Company

After referencing The Retention Dilemma, Ann wrote:

There is so much spin (Stewart’s word and sadly a good one) around creating genuine “we care” kind of communication.

So with good conversations, exceptional listening, clear objectives and expectations on both sides i.e. congruence — there is the groundwork for a mutually beneficial partnership.

And here’s another thought — when my work/life goals are in sync and my values and goals are compatible at work, I’m congruent in all areas of my life. Therefore, work/life balance (Charles Handy calls that a sad phrase) becomes a non-issue. When our values, actions and achievements are in harmony we move seamlessly through the different parts of our days, allocate our time and resources with ease and although busy, we don’t feel the negative stress that is created when we have to choose between conflicting elements. We feel purposeful and “on purpose”. Now that is real empowerment!!

I have gone all that way round to come back to what John said yesterday — the key to productive, engaged organizations is individual personal clarity.

If organizations want true partnerships, they must help their people to help themselves. Seems to me that personal clarity is a vital component of management and leadership authenticity.