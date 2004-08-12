I’m Lovin’ It

Thanks Heath for inviting us to celebrate FC Now’s one year anniversary. You’ve opened up a whole new blogging world for us. I loved Angie’s entry about doing what you love . I’m a passionate believer in this. If you love what you do you will be passionate about it. You will attract passionate people to work with you and you will undoubtedly find success. By being passionate you live in the moment.

In our book, Bang! Getting Your Message Heard In A Noisy World, we encourage people and companies to forget about the vision thing. Too many companies have their five-year plan, their one-year plan. If you have a vision, you live in a future that is predetermined by the past. If you don’t have a vision you create in the here and now. You can react to the present without the restrictions of a high-minded corporate mission.

Chances are you are going to have a lot more fun, come up with solutions and ideas that produce immediate results and most of all love what you do and want to do it all over again.