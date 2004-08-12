Are They Really THAT Bold?

I’m reading Mark Northern’s interesting post about Edward Gordon’s “three bold imperatives” of leadership and I have to confess that I don’t find them all that bold. In fact, while I think the three ideas of integrity, effective communications and operational excellence are powerful, they are (or should be) pretty much the price of admission for running a strong, successful organization. Our organizations absolutely need these qualities at the top, at the levels closest to the customer and everywhere in between, but I’m not sure we can accurately describe people who exhibit them as especially fearless and daring.
