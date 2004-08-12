More Money vs. Happiness

John, great piece and good idea! I think there are two “currencies” we work for – emotional and economic. And I think that far too many companies pay only out of the “economic” check book when they should be using both.

Most of the research I’ve done with Sharon says that those who choose only for money find the good feelings the money gives just don’t last all that long. Sharon and I researched about 15,000 people and asked, “Why do you stay?” Money never came out at the top of the list.

One book that I’ve always loved is Dawna MarKova’s, I Will Not Die an Unlived Life. It asks great questions about what you really do want from life and work!

I also love the work that my colleague Richard Leider does about purpose and finding meaning in your work life. Check out Repacking Your Bags.

Hope that helps.