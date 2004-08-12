A Fast Company Way to Market Yourself

Yesterday a new business was born. Let’s explore how Jody Anderson, an artist, spent $80 to start marketing herself and her skills using common weblog services and tools. The lessons I learned here can be applied to any company, from a small one-person affair (Jody is an artist) to a multi-billion-dollar product like Microsoft Windows.

Jody Anderson is an artist. She does murals, among other things. She had a problem: how should she market herself? It was obvious she needed a Website, right? But she had a limited budget. She wasn’t technical and didn’t know how to do a Web site. She had limited time every day to dedicate to the site.

I learned about Jody a unique way: a coworker, Jeff Sandquist, blogged about a project she was doing for him. A mural.

So, instead of starting a traditional Website and learning to use something like Macromedia Dreamweaver or Microsoft FrontPage she started a blog. And, she got a blogger to link to her and talk about her work.

That’s a good tip: If you have something to sell, figure out how to get bloggers to talk about you. In Jody’s case, she got lucky. One of her first clients was Jeff. I linked to Jeff’s blog, which had pictures about Jody’s work in his home. Soon people all over the world were asking Jeff about his mural and the person who did it. Over the past few months Jeff would occassionally show us updates as Jody did more work.

Today, however, Jeff wrote on his blog that he had helped Jody start a Web marketing campaign. Er, a corporate blog. All for less than $80.