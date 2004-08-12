Do I love them because they are well designed? Yes. Do I love them because they are durable? Yes. Do I love them because they put the rolling mechanism on the outside so as to conserve space on the inside? Yes. But, the most significant reason why I love them is because they are unconditionally guaranteed for life. They do not have a limited lifetime warranty or a sort-of-unconditional-but-not-really warranty. They have an unconditional lifetime warranty.

They call it the “Simple as that” warranty. If the bag incurs any damage for any reason (even damage by an airline), Briggs & Riley will repair it for free, for life – period. Do they mean it? Yes! Earlier this year my suitcase came tumbling into baggage claim with two broken zipper pulls, a ripped seam and a cracked wheel casing. I brought the case into a local authorized repair retailer (or I could have sent the case in for repair) and got it back in less than a week, completely fixed, with no questions asked and not even a form to fill-out. It was just fixed.

What if every company offered such a warranty for every product or service they sold? How much better would everything be? Would things cost more? Sure. Briggs & Riley cases are at the upper end of the price scale, but they are the only cases I will ever have to buy. To me, “Unconditionally Guaranteed for Life” are perhaps the four most powerful words in business because to make that statement means you must be prepared to back it up.