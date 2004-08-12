Missing the Point on Courage

When Gap opts for a super-sized portion of transparency via their 40-page “social responsibility report” citing wage, health and safety violations in most regions where it does business, they demonstrate “company courage.”

Between the desire to embrace transparency and being hot-doggity mad, this senior executive group makes a tough decision. Hopefully they set a course toward a stronger legacy. Good for them!

That situation seems about twenty floors up from Mr. or Ms. Regular Joe/Josie who don’t have the status and power to create a landscape for a company’s future. Courage examples from companies, teams, great military leaders or recognizable CEOs inspire and produce some thoughts. But nothing is as powerful for an organization as each individual – regardless of high potential status – to be reminded of his or her own courageous behavior (yes, we each have some) and to have others hear it.

Take any size group, cross all industries and levels and ask: Who can tell about a time when you behaved courageously at work? Most examples are small (this is real world stuff) and all are heartfelt. The times I’ve done this have been some of the most inspirational of my entire leadership-development life.

A General’s courage (FC access code needed) and an explorer’s courage are for winning battles and survival.

But courage in business, that’s us folks. Who would like to share first?