Why Are They Quitting So Quickly?

On Friday I have to talk to an audience of staffing professionals about the link between recruiting and retention. It’s a tough issue. I’ve seen it make some recruiters cry! They work hard to find the right talent, to woo the talent, to bring that talent into their organization for interviews. The magic works. The “new hire” joins, seems excited. The fit looks great. And, in an amazingly short time (Three months? Six months?) the magic is gone. The bright new recruit is on to greener pastures.

The recruiter is frustrated, the hiring manager is frustrated, the HR group is frustrated and most likely, that new hire who resigned left frustrated as well. It’s a no-win game.

So who should jump on this? Sharon Jordan-Evans (my co-author of Love ‘Em or Lose ‘Em: Getting Good People to Stay) and I both believe that the hiring manger can do so much more. We believe that there is a direct correlation between that shortened tenure and the quality of the relationship with the manager.

We believe that most new hires come into an organization charged up. They are excited about their new adventure and are filled with energy and potential. Too many managers (and they admit this) leave that energy-tapping and “get-to-know-you” stuff to their organization’s orientation program. Yes, they meet with their new hires, introduce them around, and then, well, the connection seems to die. It can’t.

We recommend a series of on-going conversations initiated by the manager, spread over time, with each new hire. They don’t need to be long, but they do need to happen and they need to happen in a one on one setting. The connect to the manager is essential. (We’re glad to provide ideas!)

All this requires time and energy on the manager’s part. But think about the time and energy that would need to be put into starting that interview process all over again. Compare that to the information one could glean from these conversations and the different ways to channel that data. And think about whether or not you would have wanted your first manager to take this kind of interest in you.