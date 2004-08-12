Over a three year period working in various leadership development campaigns with a variety of organizations, SunStone LLC’s Edward Gordon watched a phenomenal consensus develop. In developing core leadership principles using his “5 Star Leadership Protocol,” each and every organization unanimously — and in a transparent, democratic, creative and collaborative process — all selected the same three leadership qualities as their “top three.” The first time the duplication happened, he wondered about coincidence. The second and third replications of the same three principles, in the identical designated order, created a pattern too strong to disregard.

Leadership’s “Three Bold Imperatives,” according to Gordon are:

Integrity

Effective Communication

Operational Excellence (Competency and Crediblity)

“Without these three qualities,” he says. “I have come to believe that all else about leadership is simply noise.”

For more info on SunStone’s “Three Bold Imperatives,” email Edward Gordon. He is currently at work on published versions of his imperatives.