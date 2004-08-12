Mandy Stone Omnimedia?

“It’s 10:30 am and I’m drinking champagne at work!” My sister emailed me this morning. Has she decided to deal with workplace stress in the wrong way?

No, the little magazine she has been helping to publish for the last five years was just purchased lock, stock, and barrel by Martha Stewart Omnimedia for six million large. Body & Soul is a small operation headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts in an old brick building next to the Charles River. I’ve visited a few times and it’s nice there. Mandy just got married last month, maybe now she’ll get that much deserved raise.

Congratulations to everyone at Body & Soul, I think this is a Good Thing.