Please Sir … May I Have Some More?

I don’t know about you … but food is on my mind. Well, to be exact, food systems in Vancouver and the opportunity to nurture a social enterprise .

Greater Vancouver recently experienced a lack of eggs – a result of avian flu concerns; a glut of beef – US border was closed – apparently some one had to eat it … Mikey was no where to be found; and, heavy metal salmon.

All timely stuff that’s bolstered the creation of a Vancouver Food Policy and the efforts of Farm Folk/City Folk.

What are the opportunities for social enterprise in your city? Are there issues social enterprise should avoid?

And while I’m asking questions, does anyone know of effective food recovery programmes, or roof-top produce gardens?