Money vs. Happiness II

Greetings from Singapore! It is already 11.55 pm here.

It feels great to be part of the FC Now community of bloggers. Thanks Heath for allowing me to chip in.

With reference to Jon’s post on Money vs. Happiness, I think it is a question all of us ask ourselves and the reason why Ricardo Semler’s book, The Seven Day Weekend and his earlier one Maverick makes a lot of sense. I think he makes a perfect case of why and how organizations need to work in harmony with an employee’s pursuit of happiness.

I wonder why we don’t see many more of such organizations?