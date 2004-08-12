advertisement
Nissan’s Power Wall

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Nissan is replacing the design process of sitting around clay models with a state-of-the-art suite (understatement of the year) that allows designers and engineers to study, change and explore their new creations in 3D visual glory. It’s innovation for innovation. Now I just have to convince my wife to let me get one for the house!

