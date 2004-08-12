Back to the Future

I recently attended the “Does Marketing Need Reform?” conference in Boston, hosted by Bentley College. Lest we think that this question has only risen to prominence in the marketing arena over the last few years, I wanted to share a tidbit provided by Dr. Philip Kotler of the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern in his keynote speech. Dr. Kotler shared a list of questions from a book published in 1953 called Social Responsibilities of the Businessman, by Howard Bowen …