“Multitasking” vs. “Focus”

We all use the expression “multitasking” well beyond its original tech connotation. In today’s “fast” world, do you ever find yourself working on a long-term project, composing an email, scanning a magazine article, and talking on the phone at the same time? (Or is that just me?)

How do you find “focus” in today’s multitasked world? When I have a project that requires tunnel-vision, I often find myself scheduling my work time for evenings or weekends just to avoid the interruptions and mental distractions of my typical day. I also like to sequester myself at a local wi-fi equipped cofee shop and shut my cell phone down.

Got any tips on finding focus?