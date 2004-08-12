advertisement
“Multitasking” vs. “Focus”

By Mark Northern1 minute Read

We all use the expression “multitasking” well beyond its original tech connotation. In today’s “fast” world, do you ever find yourself working on a long-term project, composing an email, scanning a magazine article, and talking on the phone at the same time? (Or is that just me?)

How do you find “focus” in today’s multitasked world? When I have a project that requires tunnel-vision, I often find myself scheduling my work time for evenings or weekends just to avoid the interruptions and mental distractions of my typical day. I also like to sequester myself at a local wi-fi equipped cofee shop and shut my cell phone down.

Got any tips on finding focus?

