Money vs. Happiness

There was a great article in Fast Company (back in May) by Nate Nickerson (former FC managing editor): “Priorities, on the Brink” . In it, he posed an awesome question:

When you go to work, whose dream are you making a reality?

Wow, what a question!

In the article Nate candidly talks about managing his career (life) in an open and very heartfelt way. I was personally touched by his words and what he shared.

The article got me thinking – do we work for money or for some emotional benefit? Have you ever had to choose between two jobs, one with a really good salary and the other was a job you really wanted but it didn’t pay that well? If so, what did you do?

[Many thanks to Heath and the entire FC team for doing this Big BlogJam and for allowing me to participate! I really appreciate it!]