Take It Outside

In a shift from dazing and confusing people with labyrinths designed to keep them inside the casinos, Atlantic City is taking advantage of its geography and moving the fun outdoors. Since dropping its ban against alcohol on the beach in 2002, outdoor bars have become a fixture there and visitors seem to feel the change has created a more youthful atmosphere. Good for AC for thinking outside the building.

Though I grew-up in the NE, I now live on the Left Coast and have not been to AC in years. Has anyone visited recently and experienced this change firsthand? If so, please share your impression.