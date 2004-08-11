Paperless Anniversary IV

Starting tomorrow, Fast Company will hold the inaugural FC Now Blog Jam. FC Now turned 1 year old early this month, and to celebrate, we’ve invited friends and readers of Fast Company — as well as FC Now readers — to join as contributors.

More than 30 people — including Robert Scoble, Jackie Huba, Halley Suitt, and John Patrick — have answered our call for collaborators.

And for the next 48 hours, FC Now is sure to be a high-energy, heavy-activity source for ideas and insights on business, leadership, innovation, and change. I hope you’ll join us — the entire FC team, as well as the 30-plus guest hosts — for what is sure to be a fun and functional two days.