The Live Strong Phenom

By now you’ve probably seen more than your fair share of yellow rubbery Live Strong bracelets adorning the wrists of everyone from neighbors to presidential candidates. As you probably know, they’re $1 totems being sold in a joint partnership between Nike and the Lance Armstrong Foundation to fund cancer research. But, did you know that 8 million of these have already been sold and there are a million more on backorder? On top of that, the Wall Street Journal reports that the charity-item-turned-must-have-accessory is being sold on eBay for up to 10-times its face value (and you can bet that money ain’t going to charity).
Two questions: 1. Live Strong bracelets have obviously gone over the tipping point. But how? Why? Is this a feat that can be repeated by other companies working in partnership with worthwhile charitable foundations? 2. What the hell is wrong with the people who sell them for profit on eBay?