Hotel Me No Secrets III

In today’s edition of Trendsetters, the newsletter published by Michael Tchong, contributor to Fast Company ‘s innovation resource center , Tchong highlights two intriguing — and promising — design-oriented hotels.

One, Lady’s First in Zurich, was developed specifically for women — that means that in addition to the overall design sensibility, the top floors are reserved for female guests and there is a spa on site. The second property, Atlanta’s Hotel Indigo, indicates that even the major chains are paying more attention to design.

Transit Authority contributor Donna Williams has written about business class rooms and hotels with high-speed Net access, but it’s been awhile since we’ve looked at high-design hotels.

What are your favorite high-design hotels?