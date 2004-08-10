The other day I received a package in the mail from Fast Company Magazine. I opened the brown padded envelope with the “Security Radar” that this looked like a questionable package. You know, the kind that they warn you about these days. The label looks like it was created by a 4th grader and the package is about a half inch thick and weighs in at about a pound and a half. Could this be the work of a clever “Social Engineer” who knows my modus operandi?

So I held my breath and opened it with great anticipation and fear at the same time. I had no idea it was coming. It’s contents was not surprising. A book. A note. And a business card. The card was that of Heath Row, Fast Company Editorial and Community Director. Former Social Capitalist before the uprising. The Book was entitled The Radical Leap, by Steve Farber. The note from the publisher offering 40% off the retail price with orders of ten or more.

The real radical leap on this day was my faith in the label Fast Company. My vulnerability had been exploited by someone known to me. My trust in FC and the brand prompted me to forget everything I have been taught about suspicious packages like this one. Now I’m practicing LEAP every day. Cultivate Love. Generate Energy. Inspire Audacity, and Provide Proof. The lesson here is simple. A radical leap in trust can sometimes blind us from clear thinking. Be careful out there.