History of the “Information Superhighway”

Ian Peter, an Internet strategist based in Australia, recently announced the launch of his Net History project, which aims to collect a wide range of historical materials about the development of the Internet, including the various applications and protocols that combined to make the Net we know today.

The Email History section might be of special interest to business leaders. It’s easy to forget the foundations of some of the more powerful tools we use, and revisiting the past of email might help us better use it in our work today.