They Might Be Geniuses

It’s no secret that They Might Be Giants have been doing fun and interesting things for more than–what?–two decades. They continue to scale the heights of retro wonder. Dial 718-387-6962 to get the duo’s old-school Dial-A-Song service, which has been active about as long as the two Johns have. Yes, you could just listen to a couple of songs on your iPod or on your computer (you can even download the same songs at TMBG’s web site), but there’s just something about listening to a couple of new songs over the phone, especially on a slow day at work, that makes you happy.