Loudeye, Nokia Get on Mobile Music Wagon

Earlier, I commented on the alliance between Apple Computer and Motorola to stream iTunes music into cell phones. Now, rivals of both companies have joined hands to turn out a competitive form of portable music.

Digital-media company Loudeye says it will team up with Nokia to develop a wireless music platform for mobile operators. Loudeye says it’ll spend multi-million dollars in development fees. Further details are not known.

What we see here is a continuing trend of handsets being turned into MP3 players. Now I’m wondering what the future holds for portable music players, such as iPod. If my Motorola phone can play tunes, why should I carry an iPod? Is Apple going to put a cell phone chip and a keyboard in iPod to turn it into a phone/player?