Innovation Exploration

Fast Company recently welcomed Richard Watson as a contributor to our new innovation resource center. Just yesterday, when his most recent column about evolutionary approaches to innovation went live on fastcompany.com, he also issued a new edition of his Brainsnacks newsletter.
While light on depth, the newsletter is extremely heavy on ideas. Featuring more than 50 items — 50! — this quarter’s Brainsnacks touches on hacking UPC symbols, the value of optimism, verbal abuse at work, and Starbucks’ move into the music industry.