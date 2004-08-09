Wind-Win Situation

Following a recent blackout in New York City, Brooklyn Brewery president Steve H

indy decided that being on the grid wasn’t a smart business choice. So the company now gets its juice from windfarms in upstate New York. While not totally off the grid — the brewery gets its power from a partner of ConEdison — the company is part of a growing trend in business: energetic companies seeking alternate sources of energy. In fact, wind power is the fastest growing branch of energy generation.