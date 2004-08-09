advertisement
Wind-Win Situation

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Following a recent blackout in New York City, Brooklyn Brewery president Steve H
indy decided that being on the grid wasn’t a smart business choice. So the company now gets its juice from windfarms in upstate New York. While not totally off the grid — the brewery gets its power from a partner of ConEdison — the company is part of a growing trend in business: energetic companies seeking alternate sources of energy. In fact, wind power is the fastest growing branch of energy generation.

Any other examples of companies with innovative approaches to such aspects of their operations?

