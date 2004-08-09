Games People Play

While I give props to John Deere for the rare video game licensing opportunity, I question the proliferation of “tycoon” games. Do we really need to get trump’d again? What might be more interesting than these Sim City-like efforts might the management aspects of sports games such as Madden 2005 and Out of the Park Baseball, which allow players to manage new drafts, players’ salaries, stadiums, and concession stands.

Maybe you should play Lemonade Tycoon before you take on the ballpark franks.