United We Brand

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

In this month’s issue, Linda Tischler writes that brands are less and less about what we buy, and more and more about who we are. Seeing as we’re in between the Democratic and Republican national conventions in an increasingly divisive race, how important is it to you to identify with John Kerry or George Bush? What comes first, the man or his policies? And which party is doing a better job of branding their candidate?

