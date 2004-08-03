Last December, Fast Company senior writer Charles Fishman wrote about The Wal-Mart You Don’t Know , whose relentless push for lower prices has crushed many of its suppliers and forced them to send jobs overseas. Today, San Francisco Chronicle staff writer George Raine reports on a new study, which shows that employment practices at the retail giant cost California taxpayers about $86 million annually in public assistance to company workers.

Released by the UC Berkeley Labor Center, a research institute, the study estimates that low wages force employees to accept $32 million annually in health-related services and $54 million per year in other assistance, such as subsidized school lunches, food stamps and subsidized housing.

Naturally, Wal-Mart questions the study, saying the authors undervalued the wages and benefits that the chain’s employees receive. The study estimates that Wal-Mart workers earn $9.40 an hour on average compared with $15.31 for unionized grocery workers — a difference of 39 percent. Wal-Mart, however, says its Bay Area workers earn an average of $11.08 an hour, and that statewide its workers earn an average of $10.37 per hour.

The study also claims that Wal-Mart workers are half as likely to have health benefits as union grocery workers; Wal-Mart counters that 90 percent of its employees have health insurance.

While only Wal-Mart knows the truth, the company is certainly on the defensive after months of negative press and a gathering of legal storm around charges of employment discrimination. FC Now readers: What do you think is behind Wal-Mart’s yellow smiley face? And do you think it’s worth Wal-Mart’s while to defend itself?