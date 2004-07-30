Paperless Anniversary III

As you may recall, FC Now turns 1 year old in early August. To celebrate, we’ve invited friends and readers of Fast Company — as well as FC Now readers — to join as contributors during the inaugural FC Now Blog Jam on Aug. 12-13.

Already, we’ve got a crackerjack crew of more than 20 volunteers — including folks like Robert Scoble, Halley Suitt, and Jackie Huba, just to name a few — and we’d like even more.

If you’re interested in joining FC Now as a guest host for this special two-day anniversary event, email me to volunteer. Unfortunately, not every volunteer will be selected, but we will pick participants based on their active reading of FC Now, knowledge of Fast Company’s ideas and ideals, quality of comments in FC Now, external blog activity, and other aspects. And we will try to involve as many people as possible.