2004: The Year of the Computer Virus

Earlier this week, I commented on Google’s being spammed by the MyDoom virus. Today, silicon.com contributor Will Sturgeon writes that 2004 has become the year of computer worms , with the number of new viruses detected during the first six months up 21 percent from the same period last year.

Google is the not the only victim. Last month, Microsoft’s Internet Explorer was attacked by a worm dubbed Scob, or Download.ject, leaving a hole that has kept Microsoft busy patching up.

The Web has changed the world forever — and made itself vulnerable to hacking. Businesses in the new economy face risks unseen before. Old-economy companies rarely had to worry about being brought to knees by worm writers; nor did they have to work around the clock to patch a hole left by Web attackers. In the endless game between coders and spammers, who will outwit whom? Has technology made our economy more vulnerable? How differently should we run and protect our businesses?