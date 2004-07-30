(Don’t) Call Me

IT Facts remarks on a recent Siemens Business Systems survey that found that 36% of white-collar workers spend 30-plus minutes a week talking on the phone with their companies’ IT support staff. 20% spend an hour a week. And 5% spend five-plus hours.

While I feel sorry for those 5% — and the IT teams helping them, to be honest — what is truly stunning is the annual cost of such time spent seeking support: $4.1 million for a company of 5,000.

Now, consider this in the light of a recent HBS Working Knowledge piece on time abusers within organizations, which BusinessPundit brought to my attention. Perhaps those 5% need their five hours on the phone. But sometimes, just sometimes, face-to-face assistance might work better — and queries could be handled via email.