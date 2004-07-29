A member of our Web team came across what might be a useful and economical business tool. iDictate is a service that will transcribe documents sent in to them via telephone or dictation device — think traditional dictation; you call in to dictate your document — for about 1 cent a word. They also offer standard transcription services for about 2 cents a word. Most transcription services bill by the hour, so that seems like a pretty good deal — especially with turnaround times ranging between 24 minutes and 24 hours. Have any FC Now readers used the service?