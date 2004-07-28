Apple: the “Microsoft of Music?”

Merrill Lynch analyst Steven Milunovich was quoted as saying that the recent alliance between Apple and Motorola could turn Apple into the “Microsoft of music” and make the iPod the “defacto standard in digital music.”

Milunovich says the 0.5GB of memory for songs of Motorola music phones is a different market from the 4GB iPod mini or 20GB and 40GB fourth-generation iPods. “Getting users to try iTunes on their cell phones introduces them to portable music the Apple way,” he says.

As a result of the alliance, from early next year Motorola phone users will be able to transfer music from iTunes to a new mobile version of the software on the phone. Music, including paid-for downloads from the iTunes music store, will be transferred via USB or Bluetooth, and the mobile player will be the standard music application on all Motorola’s phones.

Do you think Apple will be the “Microsoft of music?” What scenario would you like to see as a consumer?